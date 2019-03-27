× Layton husky owners cited after dog bit off 4-year-old’s hand

LAYTON, Utah — The owners of a dog that bit off a young boy’s hand have been cited for four counts relating to dangerous or nuisance animals.

According to a press release from Davis County Animal Care and Control, personnel met with the dog owners and and offered to relocate the dogs to a rescue or sanctuary “in lieu of pursuing action through the courts.”

The release states the dog owners declined this offer, and as such citations were issued. The owners were cited with two counts of possession of dangerous animals and two counts of abatement of public nuisance animals.

The dogs were both quarantined after one of them bit a 4-year-old boy’s hand off on March 3.

“He lost his hand from about [the wrist] down,” Battalion Chief Jason Cook, Layton Fire said the day of the incident.

Authorities said the boy had a sock on his hand and had reached underneath a fence and into the neighboring yard where the dogs were kept.

The missing hand was never located.

“There is fear that it was probably ingested by the dog that bit him,” Cook said. “So at this point it does not appear that reattachment is going to be an option for us.”

A petition was started to save the lives of the dogs in question. At this time it’s unclear where the dogs are being kept or what their status is.

