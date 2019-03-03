Dog bites four-year-old boy in Layton, rips off his hand above the wrist

LAYTON, Utah — A dog bit a four-year-old boy in Layton Sunday afternoon, seriously injuring him.
Layton Fire Battalion Chief, Jason Cook, says the incident took place around 3:45 p.m. at 1042 North 3575 West.
Cook says the boy had a sock on his hand and was attempting to play with two Husky breed dogs through a fence.
One of the dogs bit the boy with such force that it severed his hand above his wrist, Cook said.
Cook also says a search for the boy’s limb was still underway as of 4:35.
Davis Animal Control, officers took both dogs and placed them into quarantine while the investigation continues.
