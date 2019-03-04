Petition started to save the lives of dogs involved in the Layton incident in which a dog bite severed a young boy’s hand

LAYTON, Utah — While stating that the biting of a four-year-old boy in Layton Sunday is unfortunate to all sides involved, there’s a petition to save the lives of the two dogs involved.

One of the Husky breed dogs bit the hand of the young boy after he put a sock on his hand and reached beneath a fence between his backyard and the one where the dogs were kept.

The bite was made with such force that the boy’s hand was severed above his wrist.

A woman who says her best friend’s dog was involved in the unfortunate accident has launched a Care2 Petition. It asks for signatures to hand over to Davis County Animal Control in an effort to help convince investigators there that the dogs don’t deserve to be put down.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, 978 supporters from a goal of 5,000 had signed the petition.