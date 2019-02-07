Winter conditions remain on many roads as storm moves out of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Wednesday's winter storm has moved out of the Beehive State, but winter conditions remain on many Utah roads early Thursday morning.

Any further snow that falls Thursday is expected to be light and limited to northern Utah valleys and mountains. Conditions are expected to dry out quickly, with the lingering snow ending by the afternoon.

Cold temperatures will remain Thursday and Friday, which could create icy or other hazardous conditions for commuters. Wednesday's weather contributed to more than 400 crashes statewide.

Another storm arriving this weekend will bring a chance of snow, but not as heavy a snowfall as the state saw Wednesday—a storm that prompted a rare closure for many schools and state offices. Schools are open again for Thursday.

Provo City School District posted a notice about some changes to bus routes due to snow conditions:

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.