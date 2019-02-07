Lanes reopen after crash on SB I-15 at 11400 South

UPDATE: As of shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday it appears the scene has been cleared and traffic is flowing again.

Previous story continues below:

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A crash has closed five lanes of southbound I-15 at 11400 South Thursday morning.

Utah Department of Transportation Officials said five lanes are closed in a tweet sent at 8:16 a.m.

The crash is at milepost 292 near 11400 South and appears to involve two large trucks.

No further details about the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries were immediately available.

The crash comes amid winter conditions from Wednesday’s massive storm.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.