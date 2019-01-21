× UHP: Troopers responded Monday to 189 crashes statewide during storm so far

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol announced that as of Monday at 3 p.m., troopers had responded to a total of 189 crashes during a snowstorm that brought snow to much of Utah.

The winter storm brought dangerous driving conditions to much of the state, prompting canyon and road closures throughout Monday morning and afternoon.

UDOT said Monday that “all hands” were “on deck” during the storm to keep roads clear and help prevent accidents.

UHP officials urged drivers to continue to use caution, especially as the storm clears from parts of Northern Utah and the temperature begins to drop.

“Temps are dropping as the storm passes,” UHP said in a tweet. “Keep your speeds slow in order to be ready for when you encounter icy patches of road surface.”