× Canyon Closures: Parleys, Weber, Big and Little Cottonwood

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol has closed parts of I-80 and I-84 due to snowy weather and a semitrailer rollover.

I-80 at Parleys Canyon has been closed “until the snow can be better cleared.”

In Weber Canyon, the westbound lanes of I-84 near the rest stop due to a semitrailer rollover.

The Unified Police Department’s Canyon Patrol reports both Big and Little Cottonwood canyons closed at 9:30 a.m. for avalanche control.

The Utah Department of Transportation has “all hands on deck” as a major winter storm is causing dangerous driving conditions on these and other roadways throughout the state.

Check on traffic conditions here and weather conditions here.

Drivers are urged to slow down, increase following distance and give themselves more time to reach their destinations Monday. Visit utahwinterdriving.org for more tips on driving safely in winter weather conditions.

