UDOT: ‘All hands on deck’ for winter driving conditions Monday

SALT LAKE CITY —A winter storm is bringing dangerous winter driving conditions to northern Utah Monday, with several inches of snow expected to fall along major roadways.

The storm is expected to bring snow accumulations of four to eight inches along the Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Tooele Valley, Utah Valley, Cache Valley and other parts of northern Utah, according to an update from the National Weather Service.

Utah Department of Transportation crews are working to keep the roadways safe as drivers make their morning commutes.

"This is really an 'all hands on deck' type of storm. [Plow drivers] are going to be hitting it hard from the early morning throughout the day. Winds are going to pick up, and so we could see drifting, blowing snow later on in the afternoon - tomorrow, as well. So that's something to watch out for," said UDOT spokesman John Gleason.

Drivers are urged to slow down, increase following distance and give themselves more time to reach their destinations Monday. Visit utahwinterdriving.org for more tips on driving safely in winter weather conditions.

