Little Cottonwood Canyon closed due to natural avalanche, drivers directed back to ski resorts
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Snowbird announced Monday afternoon that Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed due to a natural avalanche.
Snowbird asked drivers who were currently on the road to turn back to the parking lots at Alta and Snowbird and to await further instruction.
Alta closed the ski area for the day due to winter weather and the avalanche.
Details regarding the nature of the avalanche, or if anyone was injured, were not available at the time of this report.
This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.
40.618316 -111.816293