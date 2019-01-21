× Little Cottonwood Canyon closed due to natural avalanche, drivers directed back to ski resorts

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Snowbird announced Monday afternoon that Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed due to a natural avalanche.

Snowbird asked drivers who were currently on the road to turn back to the parking lots at Alta and Snowbird and to await further instruction.

🚨 1:40 PM – Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed due to a natural avalanche. If you are currently on the road, please return to parking lots at Snowbird or Alta and await further instructions from authorities. 🚨 — Snowbird (@Snowbird) January 21, 2019

Alta closed the ski area for the day due to winter weather and the avalanche.

Highway 210 is closed. Alta Ski Area is also closed for the day. https://t.co/PHR5OkNesL — Alta Ski Area (@AltaSkiArea) January 21, 2019

Details regarding the nature of the avalanche, or if anyone was injured, were not available at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.