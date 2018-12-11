State Sen. Jim Dabakis announces run for Salt Lake City Mayor

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Senator Jim Dabakis announced Tuesday he will run for Salt Lake City Mayor.

Dabakis made the announcement via Facebook live while standing outside Rose Park Elementary School in Salt Lake City.

During his announcement Dabakis said a mayor should be three things. He said mayors should be ambassadors for their city as well as capable of running a business, saying a city is a multi-million dollar a year entity.

Finally he said a mayor should be focused not just on current issues but on future generations.

Dabakis said he knows all of those currently in the race and hopes more people will join him, saying that’s how democracy is best served.

“I will be running for mayor,” Dabakis said. “I’m not running against anybody. I happen to know all the people who are in and I hope a bunch of other people will get in. This ought to be democracy at its best. If you’re thinking about getting in: Jump in the water!”

Dabakis announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election to his seat in the State Senate.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski plans to seek re-election, and businessman David Ibarra announced last month he intends to run for Mayor as well. Former Salt Lake City Councilman Stan Penfold has also announced he will run.

In a press release preceding Tuesday’s announcement, Dabakis shared poll results indicating that if the race were held now between the candidates above and Ross Romero, 27% of respondents favored Dabakis over 21% for Biskupski with 42% undecided.

The poll was conducted by Lighthouse Research for Sen. Jim Dabakis and polled 410 residents of voting age in Salt Lake City. The results as provided by Dabakis are below.

SLC Mayoral Telephone Survey Results – December 2018 (1) by kstumarkgreen on Scribd