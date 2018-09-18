Windy conditions Tuesday as crews battle wildfires on 90,000 acres in Utah County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY -- Conditions are windy Tuesday morning as fire crews continue to battle a pair of wildfires burning as one massive blaze in Utah County.

Tuesday morning the two fires are burning on more than 90,000 acres. The Pole Creek Fire is on 74,509 acres and is 23 percent contained while the Bald Mountain Fire has burned an estimated 15,635 acres with no containment.

90,000 acres so far & still growing, the Pole Creek & Bald Mountain Fires continue to rage and are now the top 2 wildfire priorities in the U.S., an update from officials on tap for this morning pic.twitter.com/gZ2F8erzvw — scott mckane (@macfox13) September 18, 2018

US-89 remains closed in both directions from the US-6 junction near Thistle to the Utah/Sanpete County line.

US-6 is closed in both directions from the US-191 Junction north of Helper to the US-89 Junction in Spanish Fork. Drivers should use US 40 and US-191 or I-70 and US-50 as alternate routes.

As of Monday night, Springville residents are preparing for possible evacuations should the fires move closer to the town.

While no evacuations have been ordered for Springville as of Tuesday morning, residents are preparing for the worst.

Evacuations have been ordered in other areas, and the Utah County Sheriff's Office said as of Monday about 6,000 people have been evacuated from an estimated 2,000 homes in multiple communities. Utah County submitted a crisis declaration over the weekend in response to the fires.

Those evacuations have affected residents in Woodland Hills, Elk Ridge and the Covered Bridge and Birdseye communities. Many evacuees sought shelter at Salem Hills High School.

Fire Weather Warnings have been issued for much of Utah Tuesday, and smoke from the wildfires is expected to contribute to air quality issues.