US 6 reopens Friday, but blaze on 35,000 acres still causing evacuations and road closures in Utah County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY -- US 6 is open again Friday morning, but hundreds of people remain evacuated and other roads are closed as a pair of wildfires burn on an estimated 35,000 acres near Spanish Fork.

The Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires have grown rapidly this week and appear to have merged into one large blaze, and as of Friday morning the acreage is estimated at 35,000 acres.

Much of Utah is under fire weather warnings Friday, and the Utah Department of Environmental Quality forecasts orange air quality in Utah County for Friday.

Hundreds of people were evacuated Thursday night, and many are taking refuge at Salem Hills High School.

Nebo School District said as of Thursday night, school will be held at all locations Friday. However, bus routes in areas under evacuation orders will not be run. The district says more updates will posted on their web page throughout the day Friday.

Many residents have evacuated in the communities of Woodland Hills, Elk Ridge and Covered Bridge in Utah County. The US Postal services says residents evacuated in Elk Ridge and Payson Canyon may pick up their mail at the Payson Post Office while those evacuated in Woodland Hills can get their mail at the Salem Post Office.

Some animals were also being evacuated to the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, while parts of Spanish Fork City are on a pre-evacuation notice.

There is NO CHANGE to the pre evacuation status for the area around the reservoir and gun club (shown in the included map). However, in the UNLIKELY event that there is an evacuation notice tonight, we will post any updates to the City’s Facebook page, pic.twitter.com/NLaD8fMC1v — Spanish Fork Police (@SpanishForkPD) September 14, 2018

Strong winds have fueled the tremendous growth of the fire,

"We're expecting the wind to just blow," said Chief Seth Waite of the Elk Ridge Fire Department. "It's been blowing now for the past couple of days really hard. That's what pulled the fire down is the wind."

As of Friday morning, US 6 had reopened but US 89 remains closed from the US 6 junction/mile post 312 to the Utah/San Pete County Line.

The Nebo Loop Scenic Byway, Mona Pole Canyon road, and Santaquin Canyon road have all been closed. A pair of maps show the most recent order for Forest Service closures:

#uwcnf Effective September 13, 2018 an area and road closure has been implemented for public and firefighter safety due to the Bald Mountain fire. pic.twitter.com/bOuYQOt62E — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 14, 2018

#uwcnf Effective September 13, 2018 an area and road closure has been implemented for public and firefighter safety due to the Pole Creek fire. pic.twitter.com/UBE1JHoKSF — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 14, 2018

The Pole Creek Fire ignited September 6 and was determined to be lightning caused.

The Bald Mountain Fire is also believed to be lightning caused and has been burning since the end of August.

Fox 13 News has a crew at the scene of the fire, check back for updates.