× Wildfire Smoke Advisory issued for Utah County as crews battle blaze on nearly 70,000 acres

UTAH COUNTY — The Utah County Health Department has issued a Wildfire Smoke Advisory Friday amid increased particulates from a pair of fires that have merged into one massive blaze.

As of Friday morning, the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires are burning on a combined 68,500 acres, and hundreds of people have been evacuated.

The health department says “If visibility is less than five miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.”

The health department said people with heart or lung issues, older adults and children are at the greatest risk due to the poor air quality, and they provided a list of guidelines for minimizing risk: