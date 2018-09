Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK -- Around 6 p.m. Thursday authorities said mandatory evacuations are now in place for the communities of Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge, in addition to Covered Bridge.

Woodland Hills, Elk Ridge, & Covered Bridge in Spanish Fork Canyon, are now on mandatory evacuation notice. The Pole Creek Fire has reached Santaquin Peak, putting them in greater danger. Evacuees needing shelter or assistance can gather at Salem Hills High School in Salem. — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) September 14, 2018

The fire is said to have grown to more than 20,000 acres. High winds have prevented help from aerial support.

According to a press release, the Pole Creek Fire first started on September 6. It was determined to have been caused by lightning.

