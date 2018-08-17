× Flags across Utah at half-staff ahead of funeral for slain WVC code enforcement officer

WEST VALLEY CITY — Slain code enforcement officer Jill Robinson will be laid to rest Friday, with a funeral service scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Maverik Center.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has also ordered all flags at Utah State facilities be lowered to half-staff in honor of Robinson Friday from sunrise to sunset.

Robinson, 52, was shot and killed earlier this month while conducting routine code enforcement work in West Valley City.

Fox 13 News will carry a live stream of the memorial services for Robinson online, which are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive in West Valley City.

Robinson, who had recently celebrated 10 years of service with West Valley City, was passionate about her work.

“She always wanted a position where she could make a difference in the community,” Robinson’s daughter, Katie Merrill said.

Her colleagues said Robinson volunteered enthusiastically and often at community events to educate the public.

“She was almost instantly looked up to as someone who knew what she was doing,” said Layne Morris, West Valley City Community Preservation Department Director. “[She] had made a conscious decision, that this is what she wanted to do with her life.”

Outside of work, Robinson’s daughters said the mother of four enjoyed spending time with her two young grandsons– Izac, 2 and Zayne, 9 months.

“They were her entire world,” Merrill said.

A man is facing a charge of murder in her death, as well as charges for arson for setting her vehicle and a nearby home ablaze.