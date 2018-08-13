Family speaks for the first time, remembering slain West Valley City compliance officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- The family of Jill Robinson, a slain West Valley City compliance officer, spoke Monday about her love of her job, her children, and her grandchildren.

Robinson was killed while working Thursday after police say Kevin Wayne Billings allegedly shot her and started a fire in his next-door neighbors home.

Robinson's family spoke of their mother fondly and recalled the passion she had for her job.

"She loved her job. She was so excited when she got hired with West Valley," Katie Merrill, one of Robinson's daughters, said. "We all were at the ceremony where she got her badge. She kept track of her start date with West Valley every year, and she would throw herself a little party on her anniversary."

A full press conference with Robinson's daughters and her employer can be seen below: