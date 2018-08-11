× Police: Suspect in murder of West Valley City code enforcement officer said ‘that b**** got what she deserved’

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – The suspect who allegedly killed a West Valley City compliance officer reportedly told witnesses, “after 40 years of harassment, the b**** got what she deserved.” court documents say.

According to an affidavit of probable cause released in 3rd District Court, at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, the West Valley City Fire Department was called to a fire near 4100 W. Wendy Ave. When crews arrived, a vehicle and a home both appeared to be consumed by that the affidavit called “active fires.”

A West Valley City compliance officer, identified as Jill Robinson, 52, was found in the driveway of the residence, and appeared to have been shot at least one time, the affidavit said.

The suspect, later identified by police as Kevin Wayne Billings, was allegedly observed by a witness pouring gasoline around a West Valley City compliance truck, then igniting it. Several other witnesses reported seeing Billings in the driveway of his residence while the fire burned and Robinson lay deceased, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, “The deceased female was a West Valley City Compliance officer and had previous dealings with the suspect regarding code enforcement issues at his residence.”

A witness told police that during the incident, Billings said, “after 40 years of harassment, the b**** got what she deserved.”

“The homeowner reported that he heard what he thought were gunshots as well as an ‘explosion’ coming from his basement as it lit on fire,” the affidavit said. “The homeowner was inside of a detached garage on his property at the time the fire started. The homeowner believed that he and his home were targeted by Billings.”

During a search warrant, police said they located several items between the victim’s residence and Billings’ home.

“Those items included an assault-style rifle, a handgun, boltcutters, a propane torch and gas containers,” the affidavit said. “There was a large hole cut in the fence between the homes and the fire at the victim’s home. Arson investigators on scene determined that there was no competent ignition source in the area of origin to indicate an accidental fire was set and believed that the deck in the victim’s backyard was the targeted area.”