× Gov. Herbert orders lowering of flags for slain WVC code officer

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert called for the flags at all Utah state facilities to be flown at half-staff this Friday in honor of Jill Robinson, a West Valley City code enforcement officer who was shot to death while working last week.

“Our hearts have been heavy this week reflecting on the loss of Jill Robinson. She gave so much to her community — not simply working as a code enforcement officer, but reaching out to all around her in constant acts of kindness. Utah has lost a wonderful mother, public servant, and friend. Jeanette and I send our deepest condolences to her family, and especially to her children,” a statement from Herbert’s office said.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all facilities and public grounds from sunrise until sunset on Friday.

“Individuals and businesses are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time,” the statement said.