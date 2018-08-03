× 16-year-old charged with murder as an adult in connection with drive-by shooting in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with murder in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred in Taylorsville last month.

Last week police announced they had arrested an adult and a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on July 10.

Jawnie Wey, 48, was hit in the head by a stray bullet when a home she was in was sprayed by gunfire. She suffered fatal injures.

According to an indictment filed in Third District Court Thursday, the juvenile arrested previously is being charged as an adult.

Koak Pal Biel, 16 of Kearns, has been charged with first-degree murder and six felony counts of discharge of a firearm. Under Utah law, prosecutors may file direct charges as an adult against defendants 16 or older in cases with serious felony charges, such as murder.

Euziel De La Torre, 20, has also been charged in the shooting.

Witnesses told police that De La Torre handed Biel the gun and told him to fire at the house, according to charging documents.