Two arrests made in Taylorsville drive-by shooting that killed a woman as she sat inside her home.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Officers with the Unified Police Department have made two arrests in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 48-year-old Taylorsville woman.

Jawnie Wey was hit in the head by a stray bullet as she sat in the upstairs living room of her home in the area of 5000 South and 1950 West July 10.

Wey succumbed to her injuries nine days later and a gofundme page has been established to help pay for her funeral expenses.

Wey was not the reason her home was sprayed by gunfire.

“Jawnie was not the intended victim of this drive-by, it was actually her nephew which stemmed from the theft of a French Bulldog,” Sergeant Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department said.

The nephew and the suspects are known gang members, but this shooting was not related to gang activity but in retaliation for the theft of the dog.

Since the shooting, officers have been working diligently to solve the case, but the investigation picked up over the past couple of days.

Detectives with the West Jordan Police Department and the Metro Gang Unit played a big role in the arrests.

“They developed some information and were able to identify four individuals who were in that car during that drive-by shooting,” Sergeant Gray said. “From that they have arrested two people.”

One is 20-year-old Euziel De La Torre of West Jordan and the other is a 16-year-old male.

Both are in custody and both face murder charges

Charges against the other two individuals in the car are being reviewed.