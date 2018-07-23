Police continue searching for suspects after woman dies in drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah - Police are working feverishly on a Taylorsville drive-by shooting case after a woman who was shot in the head died of her injuries.

48-year-old Jawnie Wey was hit in the head by a stray bullet during the shooting, which occurred nearly two weeks ago.

Wey succumbed to her injuries last week, and law enforcement officials are in the process of officially making the crime a murder investigation.

Wey was sitting in an upstairs living room when her home was sprayed with gunfire by one or multiple shooters, officials with the Unified Police Department (UPD) said.

Since the shooting, UPD detectives have worked to locate the suspect or suspects in the shooting.

"If you have that tip or any information, you can call unified police at 801-743-7000," Sgt. Melody Gray with UPD said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Wey's funeral expenses and can be found here.