Josh Holt, wife and daughter in hospital; family hopes to return to Utah Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Josh Holt, his wife Thamy and their daughter Marian are in a hospital after the couple’s release from a Venezuelan prison, and the family hopes to return to Utah Tuesday.

Laurie Holt posted an update Sunday afternoon, saying the hope is the trio will be released from the hospital Monday.

“We want to come home as soon as possible,” Laurie Holt wrote. “At this time we are looking to return on Tuesday.”

Laurie Holt also asked that well-wishers and supporters respect the privacy of the members of the Holt family who are still at the family’s home in Utah.

“We love you all and thank you for your continued support,” she wrote.

Holt and his wife spent nearly two years in a Venezuelan prison. Utah politicians and the federal government have been working to free them since their arrest and have maintained the charges against them were false.

Josh and Thamy were released Saturday, and they and Marian flew back to the United States. They reunited with their family, and met with President Trump and others.

