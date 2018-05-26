× Utah hostage Josh Holt released from Venezuelan prison

WASHINGTON – Senator Hatch and President Donald Trump have announced the release of Utah hostage Josh Holt and his wife Thamy Holt from the Venezuelan prison they have been held in for the last two years.

Senator Orrin Hatch released this statement announcing the release on Saturday morning,

“I’m pleased to announce that after two years of hard work, we’ve secured the release of Josh and Thamy Holt, who are now on their way home to the United States from Venezuela. Over the last two years I’ve worked with two Presidential administrations, countless diplomatic contacts, ambassadors from all over the world, a network of contacts in Venezuela, and President Maduro himself, and I could not be more honored to be able to reunite Josh with his sweet, long-suffering family in Riverton. I want to thank Chairman Bob Corker for his pivotal efforts, and that of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for their help in this effort. I want to particularly thank Caleb McCarry, whose expertise and effort in Venezuela on my behalf has been instrumental in bringing Josh home.”

President Trump tweeted his congratulations at 7:22 AM on Saturday morning saying that the Holts should be landing in Washington D.C. to reunite with his family at around 7:00 P.M.

Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela. Should be landing in D.C. this evening and be in the White House, with his family, at about 7:00 P.M. The great people of Utah will be very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

This news comes after Josh Holt released a video on May 17th letting the public know that he was OK and pleaded for help from the Venezuelan prison.

Holt has been incarcerated in the prison since 2016 but said that recently it had fallen to rioting and that he feared for his life.

Holt, of Riverton, was incarcerated after he traveled to Venezuela to marry his fiance. A few days after the wedding, he and his wife were arrested and Venezuelan authorities claimed they found assault weapons in their apartment.

Holt’s family insists the couple was wrongly accused, and the US State Department has been calling for Holt’s release.

