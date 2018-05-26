President Trump, Holt family and Utah politicians discuss Holt’s release from Venezuelan prison

WASHINGTON D.C. — Utahn Josh Holt was released after nearly two years in a Venezuelan prison and flew home to the United States Saturday, and the Holt family joined President Trump and others in the Oval Office to discuss his release.

“I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude for you guys for everything that you’ve done, for the support of my wife through those two years,” Josh Holt said. “They were very, very, very difficult two years. Not really the great vacation that I was looking for, but we’re still together. Starting off a marriage rough, but now we’re going to be together. I am just so grateful for what you guys have done and for thinking about me and caring about me, a normal person. It really touches me, and, thank you.”

President Trump complimented Holt on his bravery during his ordeal.

“You’ve been incredibly brave, we saw what was happening inside that prison,” President Trump said.

“Josh, I want to wish you a warm welcome home,” Senator Mike Lee said. “We’ve missed you, we’ve prayed for you. And Miriam and Thamy, welcome to our country, which is now your country.”

Lee than addressed Miriam and Thamy in Spanish.

Senator Hatch also spoke.

“Mr. President, I can’t tell you how much I appreciate you… this shows why we support you,” Senator Orrin Hatch said before thanking the others involved in securing Holt’s release. “The folks in this delegation all very sincerely wanted to get Josh out of there. And the parents are just as good of people as I’ve ever met in my life, and you better really live a good life is all I can say,” Hatch added in a jest directed at Josh.

Rep. Mia Love thanked President Trump for his efforts.

“So many Utah families send their families out, send their sons and daughters out for maybe a year and a half to two years, and they want to know that if something happens to their children, that they’ve got someone or the United States will have their back,” Love said. “And I don’t think that there is a person in the United States right now that doesn’t realize that you have their back and so I wanted to personally thank you for keeping a promise that you made to me.”

Love also told Josh “Your mom never let us forget about you. She is one of the strongest women I know. We have started a friendship that maybe started with some heartache and pain, but we are going to be friends forever…”

See the video above for more remarks from the Holt family, the president and the politicians who worked to bring Holt home. Utah’s Senator Orrin Hatch, Senator Mike Lee and Rep. Mia Love all spoke. Tennessee Senator Bob Corker also worked for Holt’s release and spoke during Saturday’s gathering.