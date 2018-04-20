× Two suspects arrested after trio of bomb threats at Ogden courthouse

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a series of weekly bomb threats at the Ogden Courthouse in April.

Police say they have arrested 44-year-old Jerry Larkin and 44-year-old Tonisha Lester in connection with the bomb threats.

The threats were made every Thursday this month, and the courthouse in Ogden was evacuated on the 5th, the 12th and again on the 19th. Police performed searches in all three cases and deemed the threats not credible.

Lester was booked into jail on two counts of making a false alarm, WMD related.

Larkin was booked into jail on five counts of failure to appear on a citation, driving on a suspended/revoked/denied license, operating a vehicle without an interlock device despite being required to do so, and one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrests were made after police served a search warrant at an apartment complex located at 120 North Dan Street.