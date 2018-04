× Ogden courthouse evacuated for bomb threat for second time in two weeks

OGDEN, Utah – The Ogden District Courthouse was evacuated after another bomb threat Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the threat was called in to the Weber County Dispatch just after 1:30 p.m.

This is the second time a threat has evacuated the courthouse in as many weeks.

Authorities determined the threat on April 5 was not credible.

No other information was immediately available.