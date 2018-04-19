× Ogden courthouse evacuated after bomb threat for third time this month

UPDATE: Utah State Courts stated just after 5 p.m. that they have received the all clear notice from police.

Utah State Courts confirmed at 4:24 p.m. that the sweep of the Ogden courthouse is complete but said a short time later they expect the courthouse will remain closed for the day.

Previous story continues below:

OGDEN, Utah — Utah State Courts stated the Ogden courthouse is being evacuated in response to a bomb threat Thursday, marking the third such evacuation this month.

While Utah State Courts stated the bomb threat was prompting evacuations as of about 3:30 p.m., no further details about the nature of the threat were immediately available.

As of about 4:05 p.m. Utah State Courts stated that a search will begin soon and that jurors have been sent home for the day.

The courthouse was evacuated after similar threats on April 12 and April 5. In both prior cases, the threat was deemed not to be credible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.