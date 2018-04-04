× Family of Utah teen with Down syndrome says Logan back on path to Eagle Scout

PAYSON, Utah — The family of a Utah Boy Scout with Down syndrome at the center of a discrimination claim announced Wednesday Logan is back on the path to an Eagle Scout award, and as such they are no longer pursuing legal action.

The family of 15-year-old Logan Blythe alleged discrimination on the part of the Boy Scouts of America earlier this year after learning their son would not earn an Eagle Scout award.

The initial response from the BSA prompted more outrage from the family, who said the offers of alternative requirements were misleading in Logan’s case.

But in a statement issued Wednesday, family attorney Ted McBride states that they met with the National Commissioner, “who expressed his desire to see Logan succeed and who offered us resources that are available to help Logan earn the Eagle Scout award in a way that is possible for him.”

The statement indicates that Logan’s existing merit badges will still be recognized and that the BSA will take steps to avoid misunderstandings like this one in the future.

“Since Logan now has a path to the Eagle Scout rank, there is no reason to pursue legal action,” the statement concludes.

At issue in Logan’s case was that while alternative merit badge requirements exist, Logan is not able to achieve all of those alternatives.