× Boy Scouts of America responds after Utah family claims discrimination against son with Down syndrome

The Boy Scouts of America is responding after a family in Payson, Utah, accused the organization of discriminating against their son who has low-functioning Down syndrome.

In November, the Utah National Parks Council approved 15-year-old Logan Blythe’s Eagle Scout rank.

“When we actually got the approval, he was so elated and the three people that approved it actually took pictures of it because he was so happy and overjoyed,” Chad Blythe said, Logan’s father.

He tells FOX 13, just a day later, it was taken away.

Chad said his son’s low-functioning Down syndrome prevents him from doing some of the tasks the Boy Scouts require to earn the Eagle Scout rank.

Because Logan can’t complete those tasks, the family says the Boy Scouts of America won’t honor the badges Logan has earned, locally.

The BSA posted a statement online stating it is working with the family to ensure Logan has a positive experience in its programs.

We want to be clear – the option to earn the rank of Eagle Scout has been – and still is – available to Logan. We remain inspired by his dedication to Scouting, and we hope to continue working with Logan and his family to support him in the effort to earn the rank of Eagle Scout through the engagement of our National Disabilities Advancement Team. The Boy Scouts of America is committed to making sure every Scout benefits from the program and has the opportunity to earn the Eagle Scout rank. The process of achieving the Eagle Scout rank is rigorous for any Scout, but it is designed so that accommodations can be made for Scouts with disabilities or special needs. The National Disabilities Advancement Team wants to work directly with the Blythe family to review what Logan has accomplished based on his abilities and help determine a path to earn the Eagle Scout rank that is both appropriate and empowering for him. Were Logan’s merit badges revoked? No, Logan still has the merit badges he worked on. Was Logan demoted to a Cub Scout? No, Logan is still registered as a Boy Scout. Will Logan be able to earn his Eagle Scout rank? The Boy Scouts of America is committed to making sure every Scout benefits from the program and has the opportunity to earn the Eagle Scout rank. The process of achieving the Eagle Scout rank is rigorous for any Scout, but it is designed so that accommodations can be made for Scouts with disabilities or special needs. The National Disabilities Advancement Team wants to work directly with the Blythe family to review what Logan has accomplished based on his abilities and help determine a path for him to earn the Eagle Scout rank that is both appropriate and empowering for their situation.