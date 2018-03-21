Family of Utah Scout with Down syndrome upset by BSA’s response to discrimination lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – A family at the center of a dispute with the Boy Scouts of America is unhappy with the latest statement from the organization.

“This response that they’ve given has me personally enraged,” said Ted McBride, a lawyer representing the Blythe family.

The family alleges the Boy Scouts of America discriminate against their son, Logan, who lives with Down syndrome.

They filed a lawsuit in Utah County, hoping the Boy Scouts will offer a path for Logan and others with mental disabilities to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

The Boy Scouts of America responded with this statement.

It says in part, “We apologize for the confusion and want to be very clear: the option to earn the rank of Eagle Scout has been – and still is – available to Logan.”

The Blythes don’t believe the statement offers any solutions.

“To suddenly say he still has an avenue, really? What avenue is that? Park Avenue? Should I be yelling Monopoly right now?” said Chad Blythe, Logan’s dad.

His attorney echoed that sentiment.

“What they fail to acknowledge in this press release is that, yes, there are alternative methods to obtain Eagle Scout, none of which this young man can do,” McBride said.

The family cites a text message they received in November from a member of the Utah National Parks Council as the basis for their discrimination claim.

It read, “The young man MUST do the requirements as written.”

They want the Boy Scouts to offer a solution that would help children with mental disabilities earn the Scouts’ major honor.

Right now, they claim, there isn’t a clear path for children like Logan.

“If what they said was accurate to begin with, you wouldn’t be here right now, we wouldn’t be here right now,” Chad Blythe said.

McBride would be happy even if the Boy Scouts recognized Logan as an honorary Eagle Scout.

“I don’t think there is an Eagle Scout out there that would feel that their achievement is diminished.” McBride said.

The family hopes the worldwide attention this story is receiving will lead to change.

“I am hoping there will be enough pressure,” McBride said. “Public outrage.”

FOX13 reached out to the Boy Scouts and the Utah National Parks Council for further comment and neither organization had responded by the time the story aired.