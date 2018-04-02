× Funeral services announced for two Eureka teens ‘Breezy and Riley’

EUREKA, Utah – The funeral service has been announced for Riley Powell and Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, whose bodies were found last week inside a mineshaft in Utah County.

Services for the two teens in Tooele were set to be held at the LDS Church located at 180 S. Coleman St. Tooele, Utah 84074.

Funeral services are provided by Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home.

Jerrod Baum was arrested for the murders of the teens, after a months-long search.