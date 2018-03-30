× Bodies found in mine officially identified, Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office says

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The bodies pulled from a mine in Utah County Wednesday afternoon have officially been identified as those of Breezy Otteson and Riley Powell, a statement from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The two bodies recovered from the Tintic Standard #2 mine on March 28 have been identified by the Medical Examiner as Brelynne “Breezy” Marie Ottesen, age 17, and Riley Lee Powell, age 18,” according to a news release on the Sheriff’s Office website.