Utah man facing murder charges likely connected to Juab Co. teens’ deaths

EUREKA, Utah — A man booked into the Utah County Jail Wednesday afternoon is facing several charges that likely show a connection to the deaths of two Juab County teens.

Jerrod William Baum, 41, faces two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of abuse or desecration of a human body, among other charges.

According to the Juab County Sheriff’s Office, Baum had been arrested on January 30 for probation violations at his Mammoth residence. A probable cause statement indicates Baum is not allowed to own weapons, and his girlfriend had purchased a .45-caliber handgun and ammunition, which she took to Baum’s residence.

The Juab County Attorney’s Office filed a second-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm by a restricted person against Baum on February 13. According to the filing, Baum has previously been convicted of murder, theft and burglary.

On Wednesday, officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Juab County Sheriff’s Office and Unified Fire Authority recovered two bodies from an abandoned mine shaft near Eureka. The bodies have been transported to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy and identification.

Investigators believe the bodies are those of Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson and Riley Powell, who were reported missing late last year. Family members are also confident the bodies are those of Otteson and Powell.

FOX 13 has reached out to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office for the details surrounding the new charges Baum is facing.