Girlfriend of murder suspect arrested for obstruction of justice in deaths of Eureka teens

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A woman has been booked into jail on obstruction of justice charges in connection with the deaths of a teenage couple from Eureka reported missing late last year.

The bodies of Riley Powell and Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson were found in abandoned mineshaft earlier this week after tips led police to the location. Jerrod Baum was arrested for the murders of the teens, and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Morgan Reannon Henderson of Mammoth, now faces charges as well.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson was booked into jail Saturday on a second-degree felony charge of obstruction of justice. Police say even though Henderson knew how the teens were killed and where the bodies were hidden, she lied to detectives who questioned her about the case.

It wasn’t until Henderson was arreted on unrelated charges on March 25 that Henderson revealed to investigators she was with Baum when he allegedly killed both teens and pushed their bodies into the abandoned Tintic Standard #2 Mine in Utah County.

Henderson was booked on a $100,000 cash-only bail.

While many of those involved live in Juab County, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case because the alleged murders occurred in Utah County. They state the investigation remains active and updates will be released as more developments unfold.