Police: Wanted serial robber arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – A serial robbery suspect who allegedly robbed a bank in Layton, and two convenience stores in the Salt Lake Valley was arrested Friday, police say.

Enes Mulalic, 30 was apprehended by the Salt Lake City Police Street Crimes Unit, as part of a joint investigation with the Unified Police Department, Layton Police Department, and the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force.

Mulalic was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Details regarding how police were able to capture the suspect were unknown at the time of this report.

The car that was used in the Sinclair robbery has not yet been located, police wrote in a statement.

Police asked for the public’s help in locating the car in question:

“The Police Department asks anyone who may know the location of this vehicle to call (801) 799-3000. Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637. Please start your text with TIPSLCPD, which routes it to the police department. Then include any relevant information. Reference: case #18-47509.”