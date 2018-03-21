SLC Police seek help identifying suspect in armed robbery at Sinclair

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a Sinclair convenience store at gunpoint Sunday.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the robbery occurred at a Sinclair convenience store located at 2690 South 700 East on March 18.

The male suspect entered the store and brandished a silver handgun. He left after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was driving a matte-black 2-door Honda Civic with dark-colored wheels.

The man and his vehicle are both pictured above. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 30s who stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a medium build. He has a brown/reddish goatee.

He was wearing a camouflage jacket with “Newman Construction” printed on the back in white lettering. He was also wearing a red and orange knitted beanie cap and gray pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle is asked to call Salt Lake City PD at 801- 799-3000.

The department states: “Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637. Please start your text with TIPSLCPD, which routes it to the police department. Then include any relevant information. Reference: Case # 18-47509 .”