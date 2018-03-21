Video shows armed robbery at Midvale Phillips 66

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah — Investigators with the Unified Police Department hope someone can help them identify the suspect seen in a surveillance video that shows an armed robbery at a Midvale gas station.

According to UPD, the robbery happened Sunday at the Phillips 66 at 8370 S State St.

The suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun directly at the clerk and demanded cash, then fled from the business.

Police said he was seen getting into a dark colored sedan, which appeared to have a bumper falling off. Detectives believe the car is a Honda Civic or something similar.

Police described the suspect as a heavy set Caucasian man in his mid 30s, with a short, scruffy auburn beard or goatee. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, possibly with the words "Newman Construction" on the back, black gloves and khaki-colored pants.

UPD says they believe this is the same man who robbed a Sinclair convenience store March 18.

Detectives with UPD's Violent Crimes unit and agents with the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force are investigating the case. Anyone with information that may help with the investigation is urged to call 385-468-9819.