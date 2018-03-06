× Salt Lake City Police seeking additional victims in child sex assault case

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Tuesday that it is looking for other possible victims in a child sexual assault case.

James Crawford, 43, was arrested on Feb. 28 for charges involving alleged sexual abuse of multiple children.

Crawford was charged with an additional count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and the Salt Lake City Police Department announced it believes additional victims may have yet to come forward.

“Based on statements made by the suspect, it is believed that there is at least one recent victim that has not been identified, as well as victims possibly dating back 20 years,” the police department wrote in a statement.

According to court documents, Crawford told police he, “has urges to touch children sexually and he has had those urged since his 20s. He started exploring these urges about 10 years ago. He estimates that he has sexually touched about five young girls.”

Police said Crawford lived near 800 E. 200 S. in Salt Lake City for most of his life.

He may have come into contact with juveniles in that area in a “number of ways.”

“Police are looking to hear from anyone that may have had contact with James over the last 20 years where he might have sexually assaulted them or someone they know,” the department wrote.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Salt Lake City Police at (801)-799-3000.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by text to 274637.

Police asked individuals sending tips via text message to start the message with “TIPSLCPD,” which will route it to the police department.

Callers can reference case number 18-37983 regarding this case.