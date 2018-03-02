Utah man arrested for sexual abuse of several children over 10-year period

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – A man is behind bars after police say he admitted to sexually abusing several children over the span of a decade.

According to charging documents, police received a tip with information that led them to knock on the suspect's door and ask him about some alleged incidents of sexual abuse.

James Crawford, 43, admitted to sexual abuse, sodomy and lewdness involving multiple children between 2007 and 2017.

According to a statement of probable cause, Crawford admitted to touching children inappropriately while babysitting on at least four occasions. The man told police he committed other sexual abuses against children, sometimes while another child was present in the room.

A victim corroborated the statements, the documents state. Crawford faces eight charges, including five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Fox 13 asked Salt Lake City Police if more charges are expected.

"All of that will coming out in the investigation itself, whether or not there's going to be additional charges or amended charges,” Det. Matt Roper said.

Police couldn't say anything more about the case.