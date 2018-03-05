× Salt Lake City man faces additional charges for sexual abuse of a child

SALT LAKE CITY – A Salt Lake City babysitter was given an additional charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a child Monday, after admitting to police in February that he had sexually abused multiple children.

James Crawford, 43, was booked into jail on Feb. 28 for five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, one count of sodomy on a child, one count of lewdness involving a child and one count of sexual abuse of a child. An additional count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child was filed on Monday, court documents show.

According to a probable cause statement, Crawford admitted to touching children inappropriately on multiple occasions while babysitting them.

Crawford told police that he, “has urges to touch children sexually, and he has had those urged since his 20’s,” the probable cause statement said. “He started exploring these urges about ten years ago. He estimates that he has sexually touched about five young girls.”

Crawford told police that the most recent incident occurred in April of 2017 when he was babysitting a seven-year-old and a one-year-old.

Victims corroborated statements given to police, leading to Crawford’s arrest.