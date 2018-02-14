× Mitt Romney delays Senate race announcement in wake of school shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Mitt Romney was expected to announce his run for Senate in Utah Thursday, however he announced Wednesday he will not make the announcement out of respect for the victims of the deadly school shooting.

At least 17 people were killed in Parkland, Florida and an 18-year-old suspect is in custody.

Romney stated via Twitter Wednesday:

“As a father and grandfather, my heart aches for the victims of today’s tragic events. My prayers go out to all of the families and loved ones affected by this senseless act of violence. Out of respect for the victims and their families, I will not be making an announcement tomorrow about the Senate race.”

It was not immediately clear when Thursday’s anticipated announcement would be made.

