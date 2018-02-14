Fatal Florida high school shooting suspect is in custody, numerous people killed

Please wait a moment for the video to load below.

PARKLAND, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after a fatal school shooting at a Florida high school, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson said there are “many deaths” in the school shooting.

However, officials have not confirmed how many people may have been killed.

The sheriff’s office said 20 to 50 people were injured.

So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

The school is now waiting for authorities to give the “all clear.”

Authorities are not releasing the name of the person of interest.

Police said he is believed to be a student who was in class earlier today at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

According to WSVN, the shooter was described as wearing a black hat, a maroon or burgundy colored shirt and black pants.

Authorities are asking students and teachers inside the school to stay barricaded indoors.

Nicole Baltzer, 18, said she was in trigonometry class about 10 minutes before the end of the school day when the fire alarm went off.

As students evacuated, she heard six gunshots and everyone started running back inside the school, Baltzer told CNN’s Sara Ganim.

Lissette Rozenblat told CNN her daughter safely evacuated the school and was taking shelter at a nearby Walmart.

“She was very nervous, she said that she could hear the person who was shot crying out for help, and was just a nervous wreck,” Rozenblat said.

Aerial footage from WSVN showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school, being treated for injuries and moved to ambulances.

Dozens of police vehicles are on site, including one tank, along with a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers.

Police have notified all area hospitals to expect patients.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.