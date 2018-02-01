× Mitt Romney to make announcement on Utah Senate run Feb. 15

Mitt Romney said he plans to make an announcement on the Utah Senate race Feb. 15.

He confirmed it in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

Looking forward to making an announcement on February 15th about the Utah Senate race. https://t.co/OLXWZWREEK — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 1, 2018

Romney has to meet an April deadline to give the signatures to local election officials for validation.

The former Massachusetts Governor teased everyone back in Jan. at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit about a possible announcement.

“You know enough about politics to know that you would never make a critical announcement on the day when the week when the Mormon Church names a new president, when it’s a Friday and, of course, you only put out bad news on Fridays, and number three when someone lights a gasoline truck on fire on I-15,” he chuckled. “So no. No announcements today.”