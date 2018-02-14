× Iron County GOP Treasurer arrested in prostitution sting

SOUTHERN UTAH — A man who serves as the Iron County GOP Treasurer was arrested in a prostitution sting Monday.

According to a statement of probable cause, investigators with St. George Police Department conducted an undercover operation involving an informant who posted an ad on backpage.com posing as a prostitute.

Police state Blake F. Cozzens responded to the ad and negotiated sex acts in exchange for money before traveling to St. George to Cedar City to meet the informant.

During the meeting, police say Cozzens gave the informant $100 as previously discussed, at which point investigators entered the room and arrested the man.

Cozzens was booked into jail on a charge of patronizing a prostitute.

The man serves as Iron County GOP Treasurer and previously served as the chair of the county party.

The Salt Lake County GOP responded to the news on Twitter, noting a recent trend of similar stories: “Let’s see, three prostitution stories in one week. Hey, GOPers, let’s lay off the hookers for a bit.”

Former Utah Rep. Jon Stanard was accused last week of soliciting sex.

A short time later, Utah Senator Evan Vickers said a woman tried to entrap him at a hotel, approaching him and saying “I’m your date.”