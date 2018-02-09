Utah senator says woman tried to entrap him at hotel

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah State Senator says a woman may have tried to entrap him at his hotel room, and lawmakers are calling for an investigation.

Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, told reporters he was getting ready to leave his hotel room at the Little America on Thursday night when a woman knocked on his door.

“I’m your date,” Sen. Vickers said the woman told him.

“I said, ‘No, you’re not,” he recounted, adding: “It certainly had all the feels of entrapment.”

Sen. Vickers said the woman refused to leave and repeated she was his “date.” He locked his door, called a colleague who came and walked with him out of the hotel, and then he later alerted hotel security.

The situation alarmed Senate GOP leadership, who called lawmakers in to be informed of the situation and warned that someone may be trying to entrap them.

“I’m shocked,” said Senate Minority Leader Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City.

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, said the incident has been reported to Salt Lake City police and to the Utah Highway Patrol, which provides security to the Utah State Capitol.

“When people can make money like this it attracts malintent,” Sen. Niederhauser said, referencing a British tabloid’s report on Wednesday quoting an escort named Brie Taylor, who claimed former Rep. Jon Stanard, R-St. George, had solicited sex from her. Questions have been raised about whether Taylor was paid for her story.

Stanard abruptly quit the Utah State Legislature earlier this week. The House Speaker’s office said it was for “personal and family issues.”

Sen. Niederhauser said the Utah State Senate would be reviewing its security in light of the incident and he urged senators to walk in groups. The Utah House of Representatives was also sending out a warning to its members about the incident.

The incident has lawmakers worried someone may try to entrap them in a “honeypot,” where someone is seduced to gain information or to catch them in a compromising position.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as details become available…