Tabloid claims St. George lawmaker who quit the Utah Legislature solicited sex

SALT LAKE CITY — A British tabloid published a report claiming that a St. George lawmaker who abruptly resigned from the Utah State Legislature solicited sex from an escort.

The Daily Mail published a report claiming Jon Stanard had paid $250 for a pair of sexual encounters in 2017 with Brie Taylor, a call girl in Salt Lake City. The tabloid published screen shots of text messages it claimed were from the Stanard to Taylor arranging the liaisons.

Stanard abruptly resigned from the Utah State Legislature on Tuesday night. House Speaker Greg Hughes said in a statement it was for “personal and family reasons.” Stanard told the Associated Press he was quitting to spend more time with his father, who has terminal cancer.

Attempts to reach Stanard for comment were not successful. An attorney representing him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taylor declined to comment to FOX 13, referring questions to a wire service that worked with the Daily Mail. A reporter for the wire service did not respond to a question if the tabloid paid for the story.

On Twitter, Taylor did respond to a post of Stanard’s resignation with an emoji (that was later deleted).

Stanard, who is married and touted his conservative credentials as a GOP lawmaker who supported family values and traditional marriage, had previously voted for anti-pornography and anti-prostitution legislation.

Taylor told the Daily Mail she believed Stanard’s political stances were “hypocritical.”

“People here will be grossed out and appalled by this. They thought they knew him. I was surprised when I found out that he voted in favor of stricter laws,” the newspaper quoted her as saying.

In the Utah State Legislature on Thursday, House members largely declined to comment on the accusations against Stanard.

“Shocked and disappointed,” said Rep. Mike McKell of Stanard. The two sat next to each other on the House floor.

The Speaker declined to comment on whether he knew about the allegations against Stanard prior to the resignation. Speaker Hughes reiterated that Stanard was no longer a member of the House as he walked into the chamber.

Updates on this story on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as details become available…