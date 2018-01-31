× Body found in Shepard Creek Canyon positively identified as missing Farmington woman

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A State Medical Examiner positively identified human remains found in Shepard Creek Canyon last weekend as missing person Jeanna Reid.

According to a press release from the Farmington Police Department issued Wednesday, there are no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances but the cause and manner of Reid’s death remain under investigation.

A group of hunters found Reid’s body Friday around 11:30 a.m. in the Shepard Creek Canyon area, and search and rescue personnel responded to recover the remains.

The extremely rugged terrain meant they had to call in a Department of Public Safety Helicopter for help.

While family members stated Friday Reid’s remains had been found in the canyon, official identification wasn’t released until Wednesday.

“The Farmington Police Department would like to thank all of those involved in the resolution of this tragic case,” the press release states. “We extend our condolences to Jeanna’s family at this time and hope they can now move forward and find closure.”

Reid was reported missing in October of 2017.