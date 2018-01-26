× Family says remains of missing woman Jeanna Reid found near Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah — Hunters discovered human remains in the Shepard Canyon area near Farmington Friday morning, and family members say the deceased is missing person Jeanna Reid.

Sgt. Dave Quinly of the Farmington Police Department said police were called around 11:30 a.m. after hunters found a body.

Quinly said at this point the deceased has not been identified, and it’s unclear how long the body has been in the location where it was found.

Quinly said an autopsy will be performed Saturday.

While police have not officially identified the deceased, the Reid family posted Friday night that Jeanna Reid’s body was found in the mountains above Farmington Friday.

“We are grateful for the continued support and love we have felt these last months, and for the hunters who discovered her,” the post stated. “We are at peace with the knowledge that Jeanna is safely home with her Father in Heaven.”

Reid was reported missing in October of 2017.

At this time there is no information regarding the cause and manner of death.