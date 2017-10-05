Farmington Police ask for help locating missing woman

FARMINGTON, Utah — Farmington Police have asked for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old woman who disappeared Tuesday.

Jeanna Rochelle Reid suffers from a degenerative brain disease, according to Farmington PD. Police said she left her home at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and it is believed she is using UTA buses and/or FrontRunner trains to travel to either Ogden or Salt Lake City.

Police said Reid has recently shown a fascination with Native Americans and homeless people.

Reid doesn’t travel with money or a phone, police said, but she is believed to be wearing a blue coat. Reid doesn’t have the glasses she is wearing in the picture (above).

Police described her as a white female with a shaved head, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 lbs.

Call Farmington Police at 801-451-5453 or email ejohnsen@farmington.utah.gov if you have any information that could help police locate Reid.