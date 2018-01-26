Acting Governor Spencer Cox ‘petitions’ Wyoming to surrender Utah’s missing corner

SALT LAKE CITY — Spencer J. Cox may only serve as acting governor for a few hours Friday, but he’s making the most of his brief elevation with a petition to Wyoming to surrender Utah’s “missing corner.”

Utah’s Lt. Gov. is acting as the state’s top executive while Gov. Gary Herbert is under anesthesia.

Cox tweeted a “declaration” Friday, crossing out Herbert’s name and adding his own on what otherwise appears to be the governor’s official letterhead. A prior tweet from Cox made it clear he was going to be spending the majority of his time as Acting Governor making jokes.

That being said…um…I’M THE GOVERNOR FOR 1 HOUR and we are going of have a little fun. If you don’t have a sense of humor, please press the mute button. (And yes, @GovHerbert is ok with this) — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) January 27, 2018

The satirical declaration calls on Wyoming to surrender a portion of land in their state that would allow Utah’s borders to form a rectangle.

Cox writes that the US Congress “probably wrongfully appropriated the north-east corner of our state” back in 1868, and adds several other tongue-in-cheek statements.

“Whereas, I firmly believe it is time to #MakeUtahRectangularAgain”, one line reads.

Other arguments are more direct jabs at Utah’s neighbor.

“Whereas, Utah’s decision to legalize fireworks within the state has effectively rendered pointless all travel to Wyoming as a final destination,” another line states.

Cox concludes with: “I mean, come on, it’s just one little corner.”

In another satirical declaration, Cox made his home town of Fairview the Honorary Capital of the State of Utah for approximately 1 hour.

Cox ended his series of tweets as acting governor on a more serious note: “But seriously, thanks for having fun with me. I love this state and am the luckiest man in the world. Please remember @GovHerbert in your prayers tonight. And let’s be a little kinder to each other.”

You can read the full “declaration” regarding Utah’s missing corner in the tweet embedded below: